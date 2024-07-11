East Baton Rouge School Board adjourns with no vote on superintendent, new vote next Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The votes for the East Baton Rouge School Board's new superintendent Thursday resulted in a deadlock and the vote being moved to Thursday.

In the vote, five members abstained and four voted for Kevin George, the director of the LSU Lab School in Baton Rouge. Another vote will take place Thursday, July 18.

The two candidates remaining are George and Andrea Zayas, who was the chief academic officer in the Boston school system from 2019 to 2021 after previously being its deputy chief and academic superintendent.

Currently, members of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers plan to do a sickout for the first day of school if Interim Superintendent Adam Smith is not chosen as the leader of the school system.

The first day of school for students within the East Baton Rouge school system is August 8.