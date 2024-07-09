Teachers union plans sick-out for first day of school if Adam Smith is not appointed superintendent

BATON ROUGE - Members of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers said that if Interim Superintendent Adam Smith is not chosen as the leader of the school system, they are not showing up to the first day of class.

During a press conference after a day of panel interviews for the two finalists, the teachers union said Kevin George and Andrea Zayas do not represent the voices of East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

"If Adam Smith is not appointed to be the superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, educators and students will not report on August 8," a member said.

The president of the federation, Angela Reams-Brown, said that they have not spoken to Adam Smith and that he is not a part of this.

"This is a grass-roots effort. From not only the union, but parents and community leaders," she said.

The union said they feel that the lack of explanation of choosing Andrea Zayas and Kevin George as the finalists, and the withdrawal of Krish Mohip, was a negligent act against the community because of the outpour of support for Adam Smith. They feel there is a lack of transparency between the the school board and the community.

"We need to let him know that we have faith and trust in him. Not based on what he can do, but what he's already done," Reams-Brown said.

The school board is set to vote for the superintendent spot on July 11.