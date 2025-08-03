88°
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office investigating suspected murder-suicide

4 hours 43 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, August 03 2025 Aug 3, 2025 August 03, 2025 1:57 PM August 03, 2025
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible domestic murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to a call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. Sunday at a home at Arleen Avenue and Watson Drive, according to EBRSO.

No further information was immediately available as the investigation continues and detectives work to notify family members.

