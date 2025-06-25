East Baton Rouge Parish School System installing advanced cameras on buses

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school system is investing over $3 million to install cameras on school buses.

In April, the school system signed with Michigan-based Pro Vision Solutions to install cameras. The cameras are designed to capture activity inside the bus, along with one camera on each exterior side.

Transportation Director Rob Howle said in a press release that it's going to create a safer environment because of the limited buses that have cameras.

"It's going to create some accountability for the students, parents, and drivers.

Howle said there will be dual-layer video backup and live access for district transportation staff to remotely access video feeds in real time. The cameras will also be equipped with GPS integration and motion sensor activation.

"We like their cameras because you can see everything," Howle said.

Howle said Pro Vision Solution's cameras were the most cost-effective and they can split the $3.5 million payment into five payments in five years.

The project began on June 23rd, and the school system is aiming to have every bus equipped by the beginning of this year.