Earth Day events go digital for 2020's celebration of the natural world

April 22 marks the annual celebration of Earth Day, which is an international event that began in 1970 as a way of increasing public awareness of concerns related to environmental protection.

Earth Day typically involves a series of demonstrations, volunteer work, and concerts that are organized to raise money for environmental protection.

Despite the current health crisis and the necessity of physical distancing, Earth Day's organizers are encouraging the public to participate in online events that will raise awareness of ways to protect the environment.

Musicians like Dave Matthew and Ziggy Marley will perform in online concerts that can be viewed from home and internationally recognized political and entertainment figures will submit videoed messages that can be viewed on the Earth Day website.

President Trump and First Lady Melania plan to show their support of the annual celebration by participating in a tree-planting ceremony on the White House's front lawn around noon.

Click here for more information on Earth Day events.

