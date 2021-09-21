Latest Weather Blog
Early voting for April 9 elections starts Saturday
BATON ROUGE – Early voting for Louisiana’s April 9 elections will begin this Saturday.
Secretary of State Tom Schedler said early voting will continue until Saturday April 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding March 27 for Easter Sunday.
“Early voting is a great way to conveniently cast your ballot on your schedule instead of having to fit it in on Election Day,” Secretary of State Tom Schedler said. “Saturdays are always busy for individuals and families, especially with Easter and Spring break. I am urging our state’s voters to think ahead and consider early voting now.”
Forty parishes statewide are holding elections including Acadia, Ascension, Allen, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, Evangeline, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Lincoln, Livingston, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Richland, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, West Baton Rouge and Winn.
For a complete list of early voting locations, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
