Early morning shoppers line up for Black Friday sales

BATON ROUGE - Long before Bath and Body Works doors were opened at 5 a.m., eager customers were lined up outside of the capital area store.

WBRZ's Dana DiPiazza, on-site to capture the mood during the biggest shopping day of the year, noted that the 'smell of retail was in the air,' for 2021 Black Friday in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Based on the long lines outside of capital area stores, it was clear that the most significant shopping event of 2021 had arrived.

Black Friday is known as the day when the best sales and deals on all the products one could possibly want are finally unveiled.

But the massive amounts of deals can be a challenge to keep track of.

To assist interested shoppers, CNN's guide to the must-shop deals of the day have been listed and categorized below.

Major retailers

• Amazon: Black Friday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must-haves.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Snag deals on home goods, decor, appliances and more.

• Best Buy: Select Black Friday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

• EBay: Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Black Friday this year.

• Etsy: Participating sellers will be offering discounts up to 60% off a variety of home goods, clothes, shoes, accessories, toys, art, craft supplies and so much more.

• The Home Depot: Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvement needs.

• Kohl’s: There are thousands of deals in-store and online all week long leading up to Black Friday, including 15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.

• Lowe’s: The Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor, home goods, tools and everything else your house might need.

• Macy’s: Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Black Friday.

• Nordstrom: More than a thousand styles from top designers are seriously discounted, with deals on accessories, beauty and more.

• Overstock: Find furniture, decor and more for every room in your home up to 70% off.

• Target: Snag major savings across product categories from fashion and style to home goods, tech, toys and more. Read our full coverage here.

• Walmart: After launching a slew of pre-Black Friday sales, Walmart’s finishing off Cyber Week with some major savings across product categories like tech, home, apparel and more. Read our full coverage here.

• Wayfair: Get anything you need to transform your home for the holidays with deals on kitchenware, furniture, decor and so much more up to 80% off.

• Woot!: Woot! is offering massive discounts on a variety of product categories, including tech, home, tools and more with new deals launching each day, so be sure to check back regularly as new items go on sale.

Home & health

• 1800Flowers: Get up to 50% off an exclusive collection through Dec. 5.

• 23andMe: Get the 23andMe kit for $99 and one year prepaid membership for $9.99. You can also snag a Health + Ancestry kit for $99, or $79 when you buy two.

• Abbio: Get 30% off cookware with the code ABBIOBF30.

• Acid League: Snag 25% off sitewide.

• Aerogarden: Start growing your at-home garden without a fuss now that Aerogarden is offering 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY20.

• Albany Park: Buy more and save more at Albany Park, with 10% off all orders and up to 15% off when you spend $2,790 or more.

• Allform: Take 20% off everything sitewide with the code BFSALE20.

• AllModern: Get up to 25% off sofas, area rugs, beds, dressers and more, plus an extra 25% off with the code GET25.

• Allswell: Get bedding, mattresses and more for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Amerisleep: Upgrade your bedroom with $300 off any mattress, plus two free pillows with promo code AS300. You can also get 30% off adjustable bed bundles, no promo code needed.

• Ancestry: Learn more about your history now that AncestryDNA kits are just $49 and Ancestry subscriptions are 50% off.

• Apt2B: Get 20% off sitewide, 25% off when you spend $3,499 or more and 30% off when you spend $4,999 or more.

• Arhaus: Get up to 40% off select furniture and decor, like the Snugg Chair, the Amelie Floor Mirror and more.

• Arteza: The art supplier is discounting 290 items up to 80% off.

• Atlas Coffee Club: Get up to $55 off gifts, and get your first 12-ounce bag of premium single-origin coffee free with any subscription.

• Avocado Green Mattress: Save ??up to $300 on select mattresses and up to $50 on bed frames.

• Awara: Get $200 off the Luxury Hybrid or Premier Latex mattress, plus a free Tranquility Bundle.

• Away: Away luggage, bags and travel essentials are up to 40% off, with finds like the Bigger Carry-On, the Carry-On with Front Pocket, the Medium, the Longitude and Latitude Totes and the Everywhere Bag all on sale.

• Baggu: Get 20% off all collections sitewide.

• Bass Pro Shops: Find hundreds of hot deals on gear and more happening now.

• BBQ Guys: Save $300 on the Kamado Joe Classic II Stand-Alone Ceramic Grill and enjoy free rubs when you buy a Kamado Joe Kettle Joe Grill.

• Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses like the Black, Black Hybrid and many more.

• BioBidet: Save big on bidet seats, attachments, air purifiers and more.

• Birch: Get $400 off a Birch Mattress, plus two free Eco-Rest Pillows with the code BFSALE400.

• Birthdate Co.: Buy more and save more on custom astrology gifts. Spend under $49.99 and get 25% off; spend $350 or over and get 40% off.

• BlendJet: Buy more and save more at BlendJet, with 15% off one item, 20% off two items and 25% off three or more items.

• Bloomscape: Give the gift that keeps on giving with a new plant baby. Get $20 off your new companion when you spend $75 or more and use the code THANKFUL.

• Blue Bottle Coffee: Get 15% off sitewide on a variety of brews and more.

• Bokksu: Get 30% off your first box of Japanese goodies with the code BF2021.

• Boll & Branch: Get 25% off on orders of $200 or more with the code CYBERWEEK.

• Book of the Month: Sign up now for just $5 with the code BOXEDUP.

• Boutique Rugs: Make your floor fancy with 65% off sitewide when you use the code BF65.

• Brava: Snag $300 of Brava packages like the Starter Set and more.

• Branch Furniture: Get up to 10% off, plus free shipping when you use the code BFCM. The brand will also plant a tree with every order.

• Brandless: Get 15% off with the code BRANDLESS15 and get up to $20 off when you spend $100 ore more with the code BRANDLESS20.

• Brightland: Get the Golden State Capsule for $199 instead of $270.

• Brooklinen: Get 20% off sitewide on bestselling sheets, bath accessories, loungewear and more.

• Brrn: Ready to feel the burn? Get $50 off all boards and bundles with the promo code CYBRRR.

• Buffy: Grab a new cozy duvet and more with 20% off sitewide.

• Burrow: Use the code BF21 to get up to $750 off orders of $5,000+, plus free shipping.

• Cadence: Make transporting your toiletries easier when you get 25% off Cadance bundles.

• Calpak: The modern travel brand is offering 25% off sitewide on luggage, bags and more.

• Canopy: Get 15% off on gift sets, plus a free aroma kit with any humidifier or diffuser purchase when you use the code CNN. Underscored readers can also get 15% off diffusers with the code CNN.

• Caraway: Save on the very instagrammable cookware and get 10% off when you spend $95, 15% off when you spend $395 and 20% off when you spend $525 or more.

• Casper: Save up to 30% on mattresses and up to 50% on everything else.

• CB2: Snag more than 2,500 products on sale for up to 30% off, including furniture, decor and more.

• Chewy: Get up to 50% off at Chewy, and save on supplies for all types of pets.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35% off, plus free pillows and sheets.

• Coravin: Different models of wine accessories are now 25% off now through Cyber Monday.

• Corkcicle: Get 20% off sitewide on a variety of drinkware, coolers, bags, barware and more.

• Crane & Canopy: Get 20% off luxury bedding, sheets and decor with the code CHEER20.

• Crate & Barrel: Get savings on the ultimate kitchen gifts and up to 60% off clearance.

• Cratejoy: Get 25% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY21.

• Cricut: Save $170 on the Cricut Maker, $100 on the Cricut Explore Air 2, as well as 50% off accessories.

• Dylan’s Candy Bar: Get up to 75% off sales items and 50% off delicious sweet-treat advent calendars.

• Dyson: Save up to $120 on bestsellers from Dyson, like $100 off the V10 Animal stick vacuum, $50 off the V8 Absolute stick vacuum, $100 off the Pure Humidify + Cool and a free gift with the purchase of an Airwrap. Also, anyone who has purchased a Dyson and registered their product will receive a coupon code for 20% off any Dyson product.

• Echelon Fitness: Get 25% off all equipment with select memberships, plus 25% off accessories.

• Eight Sleep: Get $500 off the Pod Pro and $200 off the Pod Pro Cover.

• Equator Coffees: Make the ultimate cup of joe with 20% off sitewide when you spend $50 and use the code CYBERWEEKEND20.

• Erin Condren: Get 30% off everything, including planners, accessories, stickers and more.

• Everlywell: Get 35% off on purchases up to $149 and 40% off on purchases $150 and over with the code HOLIDAY.

• FlexiSpot: Get up to 60% off standing desks and ergonomic office furniture.

• Floyd: Floyd’s beautifully designed sustainable furniture is up to $200 off with the code BFCM2.

• Fly By Jing: Cook up something yummy with up to 25% off and daily flash deals up to 30% off.

• Gravity Blankets: In need of some new bedding? Snag 40% off mattresses and 30% off blankets, robes, masks and more.

• Godiva: Get 20% off a variety of delicious chocolates with the code CYBER.

• Goldbelly: Get 20% off sitewide with the code GIVEGOLD21.

• Hedley & Bennett: Get 20% off sitewide, or 30% off orders of $150 or more.

• Helix: Buy more and save more with up to $200 off your purchase, plus two free Dream Pillows with the code BFSALE200.

• HelloFresh: Get 14 free meals, plus three surprise gifts and free shipping.

• Homesick: Buy more and save more with 15% off orders over $30, 25% off orders over $65 and 35% off orders over $100.

• Houzz: Snag up to 80% off furniture, bathroom fixtures, decor and more.

• Hydro Flask: Stay hydrated with 25% off sitewide.

• Illy: Get 15% off coffee products and more, plus free shipping.

• iRobot: Save up to $500 on a variety of high-performing robot vacuums, mops and more.

• Joybird: Take 35% off the brand’s modern and stylish furniture and all other items sitewide.

• Just Fred: Show your pooch some love with up to 40% off products with new Just Because Bundles.

• Kaiyo: Revamp your entire home with 15% off on orders of $2,500 or more when you use the code RECLAIM.

• Kirklands: Snag deals on holiday decor like 40% off Christmas trees, 25% off wreaths and garlands and 30% off stockings.

• KitchenAid: Get up to $80 off select stand mixers, up to 25% off select countertop appliances and select stand mixer attachments and $110 KitchenAid Artisan Series stand mixers.

• Keurig: Get 25% off sitewide with the code TIMETOSAVE21.

• Lamps Plus: Snag up to 50% off outdoor lightning, chandeliers, wall lamps, mirrors and more.

• Larq: Save up to 30% on Larq water bottles and pitchers.

• La-Z-Boy: Get 30% off some seriously comfortable couches, chairs and so much more.

• Leesa: Get up to $500 off mattresses with two free down alternative pillows included, and 20% off bundle purchases.

• Lifepro: Take 20% off a variety of products like massage guns, under-desk bikes and more.

• LifeStraw: Save up to 35% on your purchase and get the original LifeStraw for $12.99.

• Lodge Cast Iron: Buy more and save more with up to $75 off when you spend $250 or more and use the code TISTHESEASONING.

• Loftie: Snag a Loftie clock for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Lucy and Co.: Don’t forget your pup! Use codes HOLIDAY15, HOLIDAY20 or HOLIDAY25 to receive up to 25% off of your purchase.

• MagicLinen: Upgrade your bedsheets and other linens with 20% off sitewide.

• Mattress Firm: Get up to 50% off mattresses, bedding and more, plus daily doorbusters.

• Minted: Holiday cards, gifts and fine art are 15% off, but when you spend $150 or more, you can get 20% off with the code BF2021. Wedding “save the dates” are also 25% off with the code BFWED.

• Mirror: The best promo of the year is here! Get $500 off, plus free shipping with the code BFCM21.

• Misen: Treat your kitchen to something new with 25% off sitewide.

• Misfits Market: Get 50% off your first three boxes with the code 50GGL21.

• Moon Pod: Get 25% off sitewide on zero-gravity bean bags and more.

• My Sheets Rock: Get 20% off premium bamboo sheets with the code EPIC.

• Nectar Sleep: Get $100 off, plus $399 worth of accessories included in your mattress purchase.

• Nespresso: Get select machines for 25% off, plus shop limited edition coffee capsules.

• Nest Bedding: Save up to $850 on your purchase. Get 20% off sheets and duvets, 10% off foundations and furniture 20% off luxury mattresses and more.

• Ninja: Get discounts on a variety of doorbusters like $70 off the Ninka DualBrew.

• NutriBullet: Get yourself a new smoothie blender or any accessory you need with 25% off sitewide when you use the code CNNBF25.

• Oak Essentials: Get 20% off sitewide when you spend $50 or more with the code BF20.

• Onsen: Take 30% off sitewide on incredibly popular waffle knit towels and accessories.

• Ooni: Ready to finally get that pizza oven? Snag 20% off sitewide on ovens and accessories now.

• Ostrichpillow: Take up to 50% off on select Ostrichpillow products.

• Otherland: The popular candle brand that features havenly scents is offering 20% off one packs, 28% off three packs and 35% off the new six pack. You’ll also get 20% off the new Votive set.

• Our Place: Get the Perfect Pot for just $125.

• Parachute: Bedding, mattresses, bath accessories, loungewear and more are 20% off.

• Paravel: Save 20% off on a variety of travel accessory bundles.

• Peacock Alley: Snag 25% off sitewide.

• Peet’s Coffee: Get yourself a nice cup of joe with 20% off sitewide at Peet’s with the code CYBERWEEK.

• Peloton: Upgrade your indoor workout with a Peloton Bike, down to $1,495, plus $150 off accessories and free delivery. Order a Peloton Bike+ and get $350 off accessories, plus free delivery. Order a Peloton Tread and get $250 off accessories, plus free delivery.

• Petco: Save $30 when you spend $100, save up to 50% on dog food and buy one, get one free on holiday collection toys and treats.

• PetSmart: Get 50% off a variety of items like the Merry & Bright holiday collection, grooming packs, socks and sweaters and more.

• Polaroid: Get the gift, travel or starter set for 20% off when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY21. Also snag a free white camera bag with you