Early morning shooting occurs along Boulevard De Province
BATON ROUGE - Police say a shooting occurred early Friday (August 28) morning in an apartment complex near Old Hammond Highway and South Sherwood Forest.
According to Baton Rouge Police, a shooting that took place at an apartment complex off Boulevard De Province left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no additional information related to the situation has been provided. This article will be updated should authorities release new information.
