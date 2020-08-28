Early morning shooting occurs along Boulevard De Province

BATON ROUGE - Police say a shooting occurred early Friday (August 28) morning in an apartment complex near Old Hammond Highway and South Sherwood Forest.

According to Baton Rouge Police, a shooting that took place at an apartment complex off Boulevard De Province left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no additional information related to the situation has been provided. This article will be updated should authorities release new information.