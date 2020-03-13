Early morning crash kills bicyclist in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY – Louisiana State Police say a fatal crash involving a bicyclist occurred on LA Hwy 13 in Acadia Parish, Thursday.

The devastating crash, which took place shortly before 6:30 a.m., near Faulk Road, took the life of a Sulphur resident named Michael Bourgeois.

An initial investigation into the crash revealed that it occurred as Bourgeois was riding his bicycle northbound, on LA Hwy 13 while a 2014 Blue Bird school bus was simultaneously being driven northbound on the same highway.

Bourgeois's bicycle didn't have lights and as the school bus driver approached Bourgeois from behind, he didn't see the bicycle until it was too late and crashed into it.

Bourgeois was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the school bus, along with the 18 students on the bus, were uninjured and impairment on the bus driver’s part was not a factor in the crash.

Bourgeois was 49 years old.