Dutchtown's Collin Dupre gaining new perspective on life and baseball after knee injury

7 hours 12 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, March 29 2022 Mar 29, 2022 March 29, 2022 12:05 AM March 29, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Dutchtown outfielder has been destined for greatness since he was a sophomore when he committed to Texas A&M. But a torn ACL during his junior football season forced him to miss the rest of football season, the entirety of baseball and ultimately his A&M offer. 

But through perseverance he found his way back to the diamond and to the SEC.

