Dutchtown's Collin Dupre gaining new perspective on life and baseball after knee injury

Dutchtown outfielder has been destined for greatness since he was a sophomore when he committed to Texas A&M. But a torn ACL during his junior football season forced him to miss the rest of football season, the entirety of baseball and ultimately his A&M offer.

But through perseverance he found his way back to the diamond and to the SEC.