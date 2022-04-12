78°
Latest Weather Blog
Dump truck hit by train in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - No one was seriously after a train plowed into a dump truck in Livingston Parish Tuesday morning, according to officials.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office first reported the crash shortly after 8 a.m. at a railroad crossing in Holden. The department did not immediately provide a more precise location for the wreck.
Trending News
No major injuries were reported at the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS board strips bus boss of title in hastily-called meeting amid series...
-
Business owner worried dumpster divers are liability
-
Police expect to make arrest soon after gunfight near Strawberry Festival
-
Dyteon Simpson found guilty in the murder of ex-LSU basketball star Wayde...
-
CATS board strips bus boss of title in hastily-called meeting amid series...