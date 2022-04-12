78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dump truck hit by train in Livingston Parish

3 hours 22 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, April 12 2022 Apr 12, 2022 April 12, 2022 8:57 AM April 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - No one was seriously after a train plowed into a dump truck in Livingston Parish Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office first reported the crash shortly after 8 a.m. at a railroad crossing in Holden. The department did not immediately provide a more precise location for the wreck.

Trending News

No major injuries were reported at the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days