'Duke' the Bush's Baked Beans dog has died

APOPKA, FL - The dog who once portrayed 'Duke' of Bush's Baked Beans has been laid to rest.

The canine actor, whose real name was Sam, had been suffering from an aggressive form of cancer and was euthanized last week.

Sam was one of several dogs over the years who played "Duke," the talking dog who kept the secret family recipe safe in Bush's Baked Beans ads.

"While Sam has not worked with us in years, we are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke," Bush's Beans posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

Sam lived in Apopka, Florida with his owner Susan.