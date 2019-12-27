Dudley DeBosier law firm offers free rides home on New Years Eve

BATON ROUGE - A local law firm is offering free Uber rides home on New Years Eve in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport.

In an effort to prevent catastrophic injuries, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is kicking off the initiative to help residents enjoy a happy and safe start to 2020.

Those interested can click here to sign up for a free Uber ride.

After signing up, the firm will send you a unique code on New Year's Eve and cover up to $25 of your one-way ride home.

Keep in mind that this offer is only for those in downtown Baton Rouge, downtown New Orleans, and downtown Shreveport.

It's limited to one ride per person, and the code expires at 2 a.m on Jan. 1.