Latest Weather Blog
Drying Time
A break of warm and dry weather will allow the region to dry out through Tuesday. Meanwhile, southern locations along area rivers will continue to crest as water runoff continues downstream.
THE FORECAST:
Today and Tonight: Look for abundant sunshine and warm temperatures on Monday. Highs will make it into the lower 80s. A southwest wind of 5-10mph will allow the backwater plugging on local rivers to ease. Overnight will be mainly clear and unseasonably mild with a low in the low 60s.
Looking Ahead: Another dry one is expected on Tuesday with a high temperatures topping out in the middle 80s. Beneath a mostly sunny sky winds will blow southwesterly at 5-15mph. Clouds will increase somewhat overnight, ahead of another warm afternoon on Wednesday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could spark by afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then be possible Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, this could bring another inch or two of rain.
RIVER LEVELS:
|
LOCATION
|
CURRENT STAGE (FLOOD)
|
FORECAST
|
Comite at Joor Road
|
18.0’ (20.0’)
|
Falling, 5.0’ Wed.
|
Amite at Denham Springs
|
34.0’ (29.0’)
|
Falling, 28.5’ Wed. AM
|
Amite at Bayou Manchac
|
15.5’ (9.0’)
|
Cresting, 8.3’ Thu. AM
|
Amite at Port Vincent
|
11.0’ (8.0’)
|
Rising, 11.5’ Mon. PM
|
Amite at French Settlement
|
5.4’ (4.0’)
|
Rising, 7.0’ Tue. PM
|
Amite at Maurepas
|
4.3’ (4.0’)
|
Steady
|
Tickfaw at Liverpool
|
4.8’ (9.0’)
|
Falling, 2.8’ Wed. AM
|
Tickfaw at Montpelier
|
11.8’ (13.0’)
|
Falling, 7.0’ Wed. AM
|
Tickfaw at Holden
|
18.0’ (15.0’)
|
Falling, 12.0 Tue. AM
|
Natalbany at Baptist
|
12.0’ (16.0’)
|
Falling, 7.5’ Tue. AM
|
Tangipahoa at Robert
|
22.0’ (15.0’)
|
Falling, 14.8’ Thu. PM
|
Atchafalaya at Krotz Springs
|
22.5’ (29.0’)
|
Rising, 26.7’ Fri. PM
|
Atchafalaya at Morgan City
|
5.7’ (6.0’)
|
Rising, 7.3’ Fri. PM
|
Mississippi at Red River Landing
|
53.0’ (48.0’)
|
Steady
|
Mississippi at Baton Rouge
|
35.0’ (35.0’)
|
Rising, 36.5’ Wed. AM
Here is today's full weather briefing:
MORE:
Desktop News
