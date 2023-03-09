Drying Time

A break of warm and dry weather will allow the region to dry out through Tuesday. Meanwhile, southern locations along area rivers will continue to crest as water runoff continues downstream.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Look for abundant sunshine and warm temperatures on Monday. Highs will make it into the lower 80s. A southwest wind of 5-10mph will allow the backwater plugging on local rivers to ease. Overnight will be mainly clear and unseasonably mild with a low in the low 60s.

Looking Ahead: Another dry one is expected on Tuesday with a high temperatures topping out in the middle 80s. Beneath a mostly sunny sky winds will blow southwesterly at 5-15mph. Clouds will increase somewhat overnight, ahead of another warm afternoon on Wednesday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could spark by afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then be possible Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, this could bring another inch or two of rain.

RIVER LEVELS:

Numerous arrests after massive high school brawl that sent officer to hospital CURRENT STAGE (FLOOD) FORECAST Comite at Joor Road 18.0’ (20.0’) Falling, 5.0’ Wed. Amite at Denham Springs 34.0’ (29.0’) Falling, 28.5’ Wed. AM Amite at Bayou Manchac 15.5’ (9.0’) Cresting, 8.3’ Thu. AM Amite at Port Vincent 11.0’ (8.0’) Rising, 11.5’ Mon. PM Amite at French Settlement 5.4’ (4.0’) Rising, 7.0’ Tue. PM Amite at Maurepas 4.3’ (4.0’) Steady Tickfaw at Liverpool 4.8’ (9.0’) Falling, 2.8’ Wed. AM Tickfaw at Montpelier 11.8’ (13.0’) Falling, 7.0’ Wed. AM Tickfaw at Holden 18.0’ (15.0’) Falling, 12.0 Tue. AM Natalbany at Baptist 12.0’ (16.0’) Falling, 7.5’ Tue. AM Tangipahoa at Robert 22.0’ (15.0’) Falling, 14.8’ Thu. PM Atchafalaya at Krotz Springs 22.5’ (29.0’) Rising, 26.7’ Fri. PM Atchafalaya at Morgan City 5.7’ (6.0’) Rising, 7.3’ Fri. PM Mississippi at Red River Landing 53.0’ (48.0’) Steady Mississippi at Baton Rouge 35.0’ (35.0’) Rising, 36.5’ Wed. AM

