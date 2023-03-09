70°
Drying Time

6 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Monday, March 14 2016 Mar 14, 2016 March 14, 2016 6:16 AM March 14, 2016 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather Center
By: Meteorologist Josh Eachus

A break of warm and dry weather will allow the region to dry out through Tuesday. Meanwhile, southern locations along area rivers will continue to crest as water runoff continues downstream.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Look for abundant sunshine and warm temperatures on Monday. Highs will make it into the lower 80s. A southwest wind of 5-10mph will allow the backwater plugging on local rivers to ease. Overnight will be mainly clear and unseasonably mild with a low in the low 60s. 

Looking Ahead: Another dry one is expected on Tuesday with a high temperatures topping out in the middle 80s. Beneath a mostly sunny sky winds will blow southwesterly at 5-15mph. Clouds will increase somewhat overnight, ahead of another warm afternoon on Wednesday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could spark by afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then be possible Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, this could bring another inch or two of rain.    

RIVER LEVELS:

LOCATION

CURRENT STAGE (FLOOD)

FORECAST

Comite at Joor Road

18.0’ (20.0’)

Falling, 5.0’ Wed.

Amite at Denham Springs

34.0’ (29.0’)

Falling, 28.5’ Wed. AM

Amite at Bayou Manchac

15.5’ (9.0’)

Cresting, 8.3’ Thu. AM

Amite at Port Vincent

11.0’ (8.0’)

Rising, 11.5’ Mon. PM

Amite at French Settlement

  5.4’ (4.0’)

Rising, 7.0’ Tue. PM

Amite at Maurepas

  4.3’ (4.0’)

Steady

Tickfaw at Liverpool

  4.8’ (9.0’)

Falling, 2.8’ Wed. AM

Tickfaw at Montpelier

11.8’ (13.0’)

Falling, 7.0’ Wed. AM

Tickfaw at Holden

18.0’ (15.0’)

Falling, 12.0 Tue. AM

Natalbany at Baptist

12.0’ (16.0’)

Falling, 7.5’ Tue. AM

Tangipahoa at Robert

22.0’ (15.0’)

Falling, 14.8’ Thu. PM

Atchafalaya at Krotz Springs

22.5’ (29.0’)

Rising, 26.7’ Fri. PM

Atchafalaya at Morgan City

  5.7’ (6.0’)

Rising, 7.3’ Fri. PM

Mississippi at Red River Landing

53.0’ (48.0’)

Steady

Mississippi at Baton Rouge

35.0’ (35.0’)

Rising, 36.5’ Wed. AM

Here is today's full weather briefing:

