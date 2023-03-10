Dry cleaner leaves customers high and dry, looking for their clothes after abrupt closure

BATON ROUGE - A dry cleaner on Gus Young Avenue closed abruptly last month, and customers are looking for answers about what happened to their clothes.

Customer Kim Wellington says clothes are still inside the business, so she called 2 On Your Side to try and get her items back.

It's safe to say Wellington was left in a tough spot. She dropped off some of her clothes at Jaguar Cleaners last month, and she hasn't seen them since.

"No warning at all," Wellington said.

She says she's been calling the owner four to five times a day and coming by to see if it's back open, but to no avail.

"I've been coming every day. Every day, every day" she said. "I've been calling, calling, calling, leaving voicemails, and no one returns my calls."

The number associated with the business has been disconnected, and the number on her receipt also doesn't work.

Wellington isn't the only one who's popped by Jaguar Cleaners looking for their clothes.

"They said the same thing I was saying. People were coming every day looking for their clothes, looking for their clothes," she said.

She says she doesn't think it's right that the cleaners took her business and then abruptly closed.

"You don't do things like that," Wellington said.

Now, she's wondering if she'll ever see her jeans again.

"My five pairs of jeans are in there!" she said.

So far, 2 On Your Side has been unable to reach the owner for comment.