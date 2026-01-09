Drunk driver struck, killed pedestrian early Saturday

BATON ROUGE – Police arrested a Baton Rouge man after they say he was driving drunk, struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday morning on Jefferson Highway.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 36-year-old William Warren stopped to help direct traffic around a crash on Jefferson Highway around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say as Warren was acting as a good Samaritan, 41-year-old Gregory Hamilton struck Warren with his vehicle. Warren died at the scene.

Hamilton was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with vehicular homicide, DWI second offense, reckless operation, suspended driver’s license and no insurance.