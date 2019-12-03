Drug deal takes surprising turn, turns into carjacking

Rodney Kiyon Larry Hamilton

BATON ROUGE – A man told Baton Rouge police he was carjacked at gunpoint by two people who added insult to injury by using his stolen car to run over his foot as they made their getaway.

According to a police report, the incident occurred in late November while the victim was giving his coworker, 22-year-old Rodney Hamilton, a ride home from work.

He said Hamilton told him to pull over near a gas station and once they were parked, Hamilton texted someone and then asked the victim if he knew a guy who went by the name of ‘Fat Black.’

The victim replied that he didn’t and claimed that shortly after saying this, a third person appeared at his car door with a gun pointed at him.

The victim told police the man with the gun was ‘Fat Black’ and that 'Fat Black' ordered him to ‘just take his loss’ and get out of the vehicle.

The victim says he did as told and upon exiting the vehicle, left Hamilton in the passenger seat while 'Fat Black' got into the driver's seat.

The victim told police the two men ran over his foot before taking off in the stolen car.

Realizing he was stranded, the victim walked to a nearby home and used a resident's phone to call a friend for a ride.

Once his friend picked him up, the victim says he called the police.

At this point, the police report says the victim changed part of his story and admitted that he and Hamilton were in the car together because they'd planned to meet ‘Fat Black’ to buy drugs.

On Monday, December 2 police caught up with Rodney Hamilton and arrested him for carjacking.