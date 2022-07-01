Latest Weather Blog
Driveway entrance replaced following call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - An entrance to a condominium community off of Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge was in need of some repairs. The Homeowner's Association had been trying for years to get help and recently contacted 2 On Your Side.
The issue dates back about seven years, and Jennifer Mizzell says it's been a battle ever since. That is until last week, when a contractor showed up to make repairs.
Mizzell contacted 2 On Your Side last month about the driveway to her neighborhood. A sinkhole caused it to cave-in, and it was becoming a danger to drivers. It was so bad, people didn't want to drive over it.
"We were having to enter the wrong side of the driveway to get up this hill which as you can see there can be a bit of a blind turn," Mizzell said.
The problem started when a utility company ran fiber, and it damaged the driveway.
"AT&T reached out to a local contractor to repair the damage, but unfortunately, the repair was done incorrectly," she said.
When the sinkhole formed, the HOA got involved. After years of efforts, the problem continued to get worse.
Trending News
"The HOA, which tirelessly attempted to get this repaired over years, couldn't get any headway," Mizzell said. "When you reached out to them, it was like, you know, the rest is history."
The crew came out last week to tear out the old driveway and replace it with new concrete.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge businesses are hopeful developers can turn blight into success
-
Local second-graders collect thousands of pennies, donate to charities a world away
-
Major renovations to USS Kidd underway to ensure ship stays afloat
-
Driveway entrance replaced following call to 2 On Your Side
-
Kangaroo ran loose in Baton Rouge area after parrot set it free;...
Sports Video
-
'I couldn't sign it fast enough:' Zion Williamson extending contract with Pelicans
-
Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his...
-
Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his...
-
Southern Head Coach Eric Dooley speaks during summer
-
Sports2-a-Days: Parkview Eagles