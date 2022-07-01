Driveway entrance replaced following call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - An entrance to a condominium community off of Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge was in need of some repairs. The Homeowner's Association had been trying for years to get help and recently contacted 2 On Your Side.

The issue dates back about seven years, and Jennifer Mizzell says it's been a battle ever since. That is until last week, when a contractor showed up to make repairs.

Mizzell contacted 2 On Your Side last month about the driveway to her neighborhood. A sinkhole caused it to cave-in, and it was becoming a danger to drivers. It was so bad, people didn't want to drive over it.

"We were having to enter the wrong side of the driveway to get up this hill which as you can see there can be a bit of a blind turn," Mizzell said.

The problem started when a utility company ran fiber, and it damaged the driveway.

"AT&T reached out to a local contractor to repair the damage, but unfortunately, the repair was done incorrectly," she said.

When the sinkhole formed, the HOA got involved. After years of efforts, the problem continued to get worse.

"The HOA, which tirelessly attempted to get this repaired over years, couldn't get any headway," Mizzell said. "When you reached out to them, it was like, you know, the rest is history."

The crew came out last week to tear out the old driveway and replace it with new concrete.