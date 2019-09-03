Drivers to see lane closures on I-10 starting Thursday

EAST BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, drivers will see single and double lane closures on I-10 later this week.

The closures start September 5 and will continue through September 9 between the Highland Road exit and the Siegen Lane exit. DOTD said the closures are necessary for the preparation of lane shifts on I-10.

Single lane closures:

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound 9:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 – 5:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 (right lane)

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound 9:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 – 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 (alternating lane)

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound 8:00 p.m. Saturday Sept. 7 – 9:00 a.m. Sunday Sept. 8 (alternating lane)

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound 9:00 p.m. Sunday Sept. 8 – 5:00 a.m. Monday Sept. 9 (left lane)

Double lane closures:

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound 11:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 – 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 – 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8