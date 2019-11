Driver taken to hospital after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler

PORT HUDSON - A driver survived a crash that left that person's truck consumed in flames on an East Baton Rouge roadway Thursday.

The incident was reported around noon on LA 61. The crash reportedly involved a pick-up truck and an 18-wheeler.

Photos from the scene show the cab of the pick-up completely charred.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.