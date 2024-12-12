55°
Deputies searching for man accused of burglarizing car along Port Allen highway
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a vehicle in Port Allen.
Deputies said the man, pictured on surveillance cameras, is wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary that happened on Nov. 22. The burglary happened along U.S. 190.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or deputies at 225-382-5200.
