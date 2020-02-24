Driver survives after car falls from 6-story parking garage in California

SANTA MONICA, CA - A man somehow survived after his car took a plunge off the top of a six-story parking garage.

The Santa Monica Police Department said the vehicle had gone over the side of a parking structure shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

The man inside the vehicle was a 20-year-old male from Twentynine Palms, California. The man was injured but still able to speak with officers. The circumstances that caused the fall remain unclear.

“Due to the fact the driver was transported to the hospital and receiving medical treatment, they were unable to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident,” the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement on social media.

Police have also obtained a warrant for the driver’s blood to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Despite the man being able to speak to responding officers, he allegedly suffered critical "non-visible" injuries in the estimated 60-foot fall.

“As a part this ongoing investigation, the Santa Monica Police Department learned that the driver experienced non-visible health issues while under the care of the Santa Monica Fire Department,” police said. “The SMFD transported the driver to the UCLA Westwood hospital in critical condition. The driver is recovering in stable condition at the hospital.”

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver was with two people prior to the accident but they do not seem to be involved in the incident.

The Santa Monica Police Department is still investigating the crash.