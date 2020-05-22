Driver killed during early morning crash on Monte Sano Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 54-year-old man was killed following a traffic crash that occurred early Friday morning near the Scotlandville area.

Baton Rouge Police say Stanley Norwood lost his life in the wreck, which happened around 4:30 a.m. within the 3000 block of Monte Sano Avenue.

He was headed eastbound on Monte Sano Avenue while behind the wheel of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, and for reasons that have yet to be determined, his truck left the roadway and collided with a chain-link fence and a wooden utility pole.

Norwood was pronounced deceased on the scene and police say they do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

At this time, the fatal incident remains under investigation.