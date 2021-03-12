Driver in hit-and-run crash that killed bridge worker arrested nearly 2 months later

LULING - A man accused of causing a wreck that killed a road worker from Baton Rouge was arrested Friday, almost two months after the crash.

Hunter Johnson, 22, was booked into the St. Charles Parish Jail on several charges including hit and run and vehicular homicide.

Johnson was driving a vehicle that crashed through a work site on the Hale Boggs Bridge on Jan. 14. The wreck killed Brady Ortego, who was installing cameras along the roadway at the time, sending him over the side of the bridge and into the Mississippi River. Ortego's body still has not been recovered.

Sources told WBRZ the driver got out of his mangled vehicle and walked away from the crash scene.

WBRZ learned that State Police identified Johnson as the driver weeks ago but did not immediately arrest him for the crash. His vehicle was released to the registered owner last month after LSP processed it for evidence. At the time, LSP said the wreck was still under investigation.

Johnson was also booked for reckless operation and obstruction of justice. No bond had been set as of noon Friday.