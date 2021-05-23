Driver arrested in deadly November crash near Tiger Bend Road

Princess Pooler

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Monday night for her role in a deadly crash near Tiger Bend Road late last year.

According to representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after midnight Nov. 2. within the 14000 block of Tigerbend Road when an eastbound vehicle with three occupants swerved off-road and into a ditch. The vehicle then crashed into a cement driveway.

Authorities say the impact from the collision resulted in the death of one of the passengers, a 24-year-old woman whose name has not been released by authorities.

The driver, Princess Pooler, also sustained moderate/severe injuries and was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital (OLOL) for emergency treatment.

According to authorities, neither Pooler nor those in the vehicle she'd been operating were wearing seatbelts.

At OLOL, officials say Pooler told them she had no recollection of the crash and that she only remembered leaving a Florida Boulevard bar that she referred to as the "Hookah Lounge" and then driving her car, with two passengers.

Authorities say State Police tested Pooler's blood alcohol level and found that it was .11 g, which is .03 grams over the legal blood-alcohol concentration limit in Louisiana.

Tests also revealed traces of THC (marijuana) in Pooler's blood at the time of the crash, according to state police.

Official documents indicate that Pooler was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injuring, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

She was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a bond amount of $73,000.