Drew Brees reveals his next career move

Legendary Saints quarterback Drew Brees has already outlined the trajectory of the next chapter in his outstanding career.

According to WWL-TV, the retired star announced Monday (March 15) that he will be joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America and a game analyst for NBC's coverage of Notre Dame football.

The 42-year-old athlete is also planning to work at some of the station's other prominent events, including Super Bowl LVI and the Olympics.

"I'm part of the team now, a new team," Brees said. "I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life.

"I continue to be able to talk about it, show a passion for it, and be able to bring my kids along for the ride there as well, and let them be part of those special moments."

After 20 seasons in the game, Brees announced his retirement Sunday (March 14) on social media, explaining that he is ready to transition into a new phase of life.

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," he said in a caption alongside a video featuring his four kids revealing the news.

"Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback," he continued. "Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories."

Since joining the Saints, Brees led all NFL quarterbacks in touchdowns, passing yards, and 300-yard games. As of the end of the 2020 NFL season, Brees held the NFL records for career pass completions, career completion percentage, and career passing yards. He was also second in career touchdown passes, second in career pass attempts, third in regular-season career passer rating and fourth in postseason career passer rating.

In 2008, Brees led the Saints to a Super Bowl win with 32 pass completions, which earned him the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award.