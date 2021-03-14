Drew Brees announces official retirement from the NFL after 20 years

NEW ORLEANS - Longtime Saints quarterback, Drew Brees announced on Sunday that he is officially retiring from the NFL.

Brees posted on Instagram that after 20 years of playing in the NFL and 15 years as a Saints QB, "it is time I retire from the game of football."

Brees posted a heartfelt video on Instagram where all four of his children saying, After 15 years in the Saints and 20 in the NFL, our dad is finally going to retire, so he can spend more time with us, Yay!"

Saints owner Gayle Benson, president Dennis Lauscha, general manager Mickey Loomis, and Saints head coach Sean Payton all posted to Twitter meaningful messages to Brees moments after he announced his retirement: Mrs. Benson on @DrewBrees ??#ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/pXuaa1CV6Y — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021

Full statements in response to Drew Brees' retirements from Saints owner Gayle Benson, president Dennis Lauscha, general manager Mickey Loomis, and coach Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/P5iggK4TMC — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) March 14, 2021

The Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards also posted a video on Twitter thanking Brees for all the wonderful memories ans joy he has brought to the state.

Thank you, @drewbrees, for all the memories. Congratulations on an incredible career. Who Dat forever. #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/QcB1uMl35J — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 14, 2021

You came to us at our lowest point.



You led us to our highest.



You represented our state, city, and team with incredible professionalism, class, and toughness.

We are forever grateful for the immeasurable impact you and your family had on this city. #ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/HljWp4NG2K — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021