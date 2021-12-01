Dr. Oz to run for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat as a Republican

One of the nation's most popular doctors is hoping to bring his experience to the political arena.

According to CNN, cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is running for the US Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

In addressing his reason for the unexpected career move, Oz said it all stemmed from a pattern he observed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote, "During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That's why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal."

Oz already had ties to the political world.

In 2018 and 2020, the 61-year-old doctor was appointed to the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition by then-President Donald Trump.

In his campaign video, Oz criticized the federal response to the COVID crisis, saying,"Washington got it wrong... they took away our freedom without making us safer."