Dr. Fauci to throw out first pitch of delayed MLB season, Thursday

WASHINGTON - Within the last four months, Dr. Anthony Fauci has become a household name. As the country's top infectious disease expert, his advice regarding the nation's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic is often thoughtfully considered and repeated by well-respected figures.

But this week, Dr. Fauci agreed to take on a more lighthearted task

ABC news reports that the nationally acclaimed researcher will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball's pandemic-delayed regular season when the Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees.

As a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions, Fauci accepted the team's invitation and is planning to do the honors Thursday evening.

The Nationals are hosting the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

The Nationals' announcement calls Fauci a true champion for the country during the pandemic and throughout his career.