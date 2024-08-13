92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
DOTD provides update on LA-70 widening project in Ascension Parish

1 hour 59 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, August 13 2024 Aug 13, 2024 August 13, 2024 8:53 AM August 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ASCENSION PARISH - The LA-70 widening project has has major steps finished to contribute toward its completion. 

DOTD says as of now, all embankment and subgrade installations have been put in place in the area set to be widened around the Sunshine Bridge and LA-3125. Construction on the new roundabout on LA-3125 has also started.

Twop major drainage structures are also being installed just east of LA-3125 under the new LA-70 roadway, with the bridge of the new roadway already finished. 

Once the drainage structures are complete, contractors will begin paving the 2000-foot section of road and traffic will shift to that new roadway. 

The original bid for the LA-70 widening project was $50 million with an estimated completion date of late 2025 to early 2026.

