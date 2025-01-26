51°
DOTD: LA-1 at I-10 East now open after closed due to car fire

8 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, March 30 2016 Mar 30, 2016 March 30, 2016 2:42 PM March 30, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE - DOTD announced that drivers can expect heavier than normal delays on I-10 East Wednesday afternoon.

According to DOTD, the delays are due to an earlier incident.

Also, LA-1 South (Port Allen) is closed to traffic at I-10 East due to a car fire. Traffic is not passing through.

Multiple fire trucks were at the scene responding to the fire.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on LA-1 South (Port Allen) to I-10 East.

This story will be updated with traffic alerts all evening. Check back for updates.

