DOTD: LA-1 at I-10 East now open after closed due to car fire
BATON ROUGE - DOTD announced that drivers can expect heavier than normal delays on I-10 East Wednesday afternoon.
According to DOTD, the delays are due to an earlier incident.
Also, LA-1 South (Port Allen) is closed to traffic at I-10 East due to a car fire. Traffic is not passing through.
Multiple fire trucks were at the scene responding to the fire.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on LA-1 South (Port Allen) to I-10 East.
This story will be updated with traffic alerts all evening. Check back for updates.
