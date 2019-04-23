DOTD expects to close Plaquemine Ferry for two hours Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Officials say the Plaquemine Ferry is expected to temporarily close Wednesday morning.

According to DOTD, the ferry will be closed, starting at 9 a.m., for approximately two hours. The closure is necessary for crews to "move traffic to the uppermost loading ramp due to rising water in the Mississippi River."

Officials say the ramp must be moved once the river reaches approximately 40', according to DOTD. The department said the river expected to crest at 41.50 on May 9. Once the ramp is moved, ferry services will resume.