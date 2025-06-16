DOTD enters new phase of Intracoastal Waterway bridge replacement on La. 1

PORT ALLEN — Traffic patterns have shifted on La. 1 as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development entered a new phase of work on replacing the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.

The project, which began in 2022, faced delays due to persistent issues with ground settling. However, a significant step forward was made last week when the new southbound span of the bridge opened.

"We built the southbound bridge. It’s wider, the lanes are wider, you have extra shoulders, it has a dedicated exit lane off of the interstate that’s going to help traffic a lot," DOTD representative Rodney Mallett said.

The newly opened southbound bridge is now open to traffic that previously used the northbound bridge. This allows DOTD to prepare for the demolition of the old structure and the construction of the new northbound span, scheduled for later this month.

The completed bridge is designed to enhance safety and improve traffic flow.

"It’s going to be wider and it’s going to have shoulders so it’s going to be safer," Mallett said. "You’re going to have a dedicated lane if you’re going towards Baton Rouge so you’re not going to have people jumping over and that weaving action is what causes delay so now you’ll have continuous flow."

For eastbound traffic exiting the interstate, a dedicated lane will guide vehicles onto the southbound bridge.

DOTD urges motorists to remain vigilant and patient as the project continues.

"It’s still after a construction zone so we need people to treat it like a construction zone," Mallett said. "Be patient with the construction workers and be patient with each other because there is a change in the traffic pattern and this is an active work zone."