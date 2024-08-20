92°
DOTD gives update on LA 1 bridge replacement project

2 hours 34 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2024 Aug 20, 2024 August 20, 2024 10:27 AM August 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN— Louisiana Department of Transportation officials say construction on the new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is nearing completion after settlement issues caused multiple delays last year.

Contractors are expected to complete the bridge by early 2025. They are now focused on placing the bridge deck onto the structure. 

DOTD says the new bridge will improve safety for drivers. It will have three, 12 foot travel lanes and have a much greater capacity than the old bridge. Traffic will be diverted to the new structure by late 2024 or early 2025. 

