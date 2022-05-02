Latest Weather Blog
'Dont know how much time he has left': Family says Deputy Nick Tullier in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - Nick Tullier, who was shot during an ambush targeting law enforcement nearly six years ago, is once again fighting for his life in the hospital.
Family members said Monday that the East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was in critical condition due to a worsening infection. In a post provided through social media early that morning, they said doctors "don't know how much time he has left."
Tullier was among several officers shot July 17, 2016 when a gunman opened fire near a gas station on Airline Highway, a short distance from Baton Rouge Police headquarters. Investigators said the attacker specifically targeted law enforcement in the shooting.
Three were killed, two BRPD officers and a sheriff's deputy: Montrell Jackson, Matthew Gerald and Brad Garafola.
Tullier, who was struck in the head by gunfire, was among three wounded in the attack.
Since the shooting, Tullier has spent years in multiple hospitals, including a rehab facility in Texas. In 2020, he was cleared to return to Baton Rouge to continue his treatment.
