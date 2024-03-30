Donaldsonville hosts filming of 1930s-based movie 'Grilled Cheese'

DONALDSONVILLE - Hollywood stars Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, best known for Black Panther and the Creed trilogy, and teaming up again for their newest film 'Grilled Cheese', a movie based in the 1930's.

For Louisiana residents, specifically in Donaldsonville, they might get to meet the movie star in person because Jordan and Coogler will be filming in the small town for three days.

When Mayor Leroy Sullivan spoke with the film crew, they told him this location was perfect for what they needed because Donaldsonville has such a historic look to it. It's the perfect location to shoot scenes that take place in the past.

The town is no stranger to being apart of Hollywood South though. Just a little over a year ago, the Netflix movie 'We Have A Ghost' was filmed there. Before that, the area served as a shooting location for parts of 'Bonnie and Clyde', 'All the King's Men', and 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', among many others.

Now that more stars are making their way to the town, residents are hoping to gain a new sense of hope for the future of their community. Its recent past has been marked by violence, including a fatal shooting that forced the interruption and evacuation of the high school's homecoming game last year. Some even began calling the town "a baby Baton Rouge."

"It's good they're coming because there has been too much foolishness going on lately, resident Shane Howard said. "We need some good, positive things going on in the town and in the hood."

Mayor Sullivan expressed his excitement for this partnership because the businesses that will be shut down due to filming will be compensated, but also because other parts of the community with benefit.

"They're going to be spending money here, you know," said Mayor Sullivan. "They're going to need material that they can get from the local hardware stores, you know, and things of that nature."

The residents also expressed how important this is to them because it could potentially give young aspiring actors in the area a chance to learn and see what the movie industry is like.

Howard said this is a chance for the youth to show their talents. "We have a lot of young positive actors in the community, in the town. All we need is a little shot."

While excitement surrounds the town, Mayor Sullivan hopes there is no negativity during Jordan and Coogler's visit.

The film crew will be shooting in Donaldsonville April 24th-26th.