Domestic violence leads to two killings within 24 hours

BATON ROUGE— Two women have died in domestic violence attacks in less than 24 hours in Baton Rouge.

One case was a murder suicide. Investigators say the other attacker tried to kill himself and has critical injuries.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to Tanglewood Apartment on Hooper Road where Kayelyn Ford, 22, said she was afraid her ex-boyfriend Brandon Bell was trying to get into her apartment with an old key.

Deputies searched the apartment and found nothing. Ford and a friend said they would leave the apartments and stay somewhere else.

After deputies left, authorities said Bell came out of a nearby wooded area and ambushed Ford as she was leaving. Bell is accused of shooting her before shooting himself.

Neighbor Amaya Cannon said she heard the shots.

"I was on my couch, I was laying down and all I heard was.. boom boom boom boom real loud and that made me kind of jump up," Cannon said.

She said she'd heard from other neighbors about conflict between Ford and Bell.

"I heard of them arguing. Before I moved in I heard about how they had a big ole fight and she ran across the building," Cannon said.

Bell was arrested April 14 at the apartment complex on a domestic battery charge. Commissioner Nichole Robinson set his bond at $1,000 and he was released the next day.

Days later, Ford sought a restraining order against Bell, accusing him of attacking her on April 14 and of flattening her tires and trying to hack into her social media accounts.

Family Court Judge Pamela Baker granted the restraining order on May 15, prohibiting Bell from contacting Ford. A follow-up hearing in the case was scheduled for May 28.

Ford's death came less than a day after another woman, Elissia Thomas, 31, was found dead in her home on Gerald Drive. Police quickly announced that they were searching for her boyfriend, Casey Warren, in her death.

Warren, 37, subsequently killed himself in the 1500 block of Thomas Road, police said.

The Iris Domestic Violence Center offers a 24-hour crisis line at (225) 389-3001 or (800) 541-9706.