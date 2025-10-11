83°
Domestic violence awareness and prevention march takes place in honor of Gonzales woman
GONZALES - Help and Hope of Ascension held a domestic violence awareness and prevention march on Saturday in honor of a Gonzales woman who was the victim of fatal domestic violence.
The march honors Brenda Thomas, who was allegedly killed by her husband in 2024. Her husband reportedly had a history of domestic violence allegations.
"It was a loss to our community," said Help and Hope organizer Tina Rios.
The march hopes to continue the work Thomas did in the community by advocating for domestic violence awareness and prevention.
