Dolphins release running back who allegedly battered pregnant girlfriend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The Miami Dolphins released troubled running back Mark Walton after police say he punched his pregnant girlfriend several times in the head.

Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie said in a report that they went to a home at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday where the woman told officers Walton pushed her against the wall and punched her several times, leaving her with a swollen eye.

Police say the woman is five weeks pregnant with the couple's child and she had told Walton about the pregnancy on Sunday. Walton was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant person. His defense attorney declined comment.

Walton had been serving a four-game suspension stemming from three arrests last offseason. He was sentenced in August to six months' probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge.