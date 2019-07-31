Latest Weather Blog
Dogged fight headed to court involving feuding Blue Dog heirs
NEW ORLEANS – The sons of famed Louisiana Blue Dog artist George Rodrigue are suing their one-time stepmother and her new husband over claims they’ve been wrongfully shutout of the family business and are ruining the Rodrigue name.
WWL TV reported the details of the lawsuit HERE which puts sons Jacques and Andre Rodrigue against their father’s former wife, Wendy, and her new husband and Rodrigue family friend Douglas Magnus.
Magnus is a jewelry designer and artist. He and Wendy live in New Mexico now, WWL TV reported.
George Rodrigue died in 2013.
The lawsuit was filed in New Orleans.
“My brother and I are sad that we have been forced to take legal action,” said Jacques Rodrigue in a statement to the TV station. “But this is our birthright, our heritage. We know our father would support us in this endeavor.”
A spokeswoman for Wendy Magnus told WWL she was preparing a response but one was not available by the time this story was first published.
Rodrigue visited with students at the Dufrocq school in Baton Rouge where he also delivered art supplies two years before he died.
