Dog shot and killed 30-year-old Kansas man after stepping on gun

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. - A man was killed when a dog stepped on the trigger of a gun sitting in the backseat of the car he was riding in, according to ABC News.

According to the Sunmer County Sheriff's Office in Kansas, the victim, Joseph Smith, was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car while he and a friend were on a hunting trip.

The stock of the rifle was in the back seat and the barrel was lying on the car's console facing Smith. The dog, also in the back seat, stepped on the rifle's trigger, causing it to shoot and kill Smith, who died on the scene.

"You don't want to leave a loaded weapon in your vehicle that's out in the open," the sheriff's office said. "Unload it if it's inside of the vehicle, or at least have the safety on."