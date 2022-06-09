87°
Dog rescued, 1 person displaced in overnight house fire
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday morning that left one person displaced at the 5700 block of Byron Street, and also rescued a dog from inside the home.
Crews from the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to calls just after 3 a.m. and found smoke and fire coming out from the roof. First responders were able to make their way inside and control the fire within 15 minutes. The rest of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from inside the home. The Red Cross arrived on scene to assist the displaced occupant.
