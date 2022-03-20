Dog discovers large bag of meth while 'out doing dog things'

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. - A dog reportedly fetched a large bag of meth while "out doing dog things" Saturday afternoon.

The Craighead County Sheriff's Department said Saturday that a citizen told them their dog returned home with "a weird looking ball."

"This ball is in fact methamphetamine, if it belongs to you feel free to come to our office and claim it," the sheriff's office joked in a social media post.