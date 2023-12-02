Saturday AM Forecast: Severe threat now over for the capital region, mostly dry the rest of the day

Isolated showers and storms continue to be possible early this morning. We’ll trend drier through the rest of Saturday with plenty of clouds hanging around. By Sunday, we’ll be completely dry – a trend that holds through next week.

Today & Tonight: The Tornado Watch has been lifted for all parishes in the WBRZ coverage area. This means the threat of severe weather is now over.

After some early morning showers and storms, we will start to dry out for the rest of the day. There will be the chance of some spotty showers throughout the day, but most will stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 70's under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, we will bottom out around 57 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Clouds will stick around through Sunday but it will stay dry. Highs will be in the lower 70's. Relatively quiet weather sticks around next week also. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sun each day, and temperatures will get closer to "normal" values. By mid-week, we are looking at another potential cooldown with highs in the low to mid-60s. By Thursday morning, we might see lows dipping into the upper-30s.

