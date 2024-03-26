ALL-CLEAR: Severe threat has ended, quieter pattern takes hold

Storms will continue to wind down as we get closer to daybreak Tuesday. The rest of the week looks quiet with lots of sun and warm temperatures. That will set us up for a lovely Easter weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The severe weather threat has come to an end across the capital area. A lingering shower or storm isn't out of the question through daybreak as temperatures settle into the low-60s. Rain chances quickly fade away after sunrise. Tuesday will mark the beginning of an extended dry stretch with sunshine quickly returning to the region. Thermometers will claw back into the upper-70s for highs. Any brief spell of humidity noted at the beginning of the week will be long gone by afternoon.

Up Next: A very quiet weather pattern will take hold Wednesday and beyond. For the remainder of the workweek, lows will be in the upper 40s and highs will gradually warm from the mid to upper 70s each day. Expect ample sunshine. Little will change moving into Easter Weekend. We may start to notice a few more clouds during the afternoon hours in response to a continued warming trend. Highs will move into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.