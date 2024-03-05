Do 'mosquito hawks' really eat mosquitoes? LSU AgCenter clears up misconceptions

Crane flies, mosquito hawks, "skeeter eaters"—those nuisance bugs are everywhere recently, in our homes, our businesses, and even in our cars.

There are a few misconceptions about the humble crane fly, however, that the LSU AgCenter cleared up in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The AgCenter corrected one major misunderstanding: crane flies do not eat mosquitoes. In fact, adults don't feed at all.

"Adults are short-lived, do not feed, and live only long enough to mate and deposit eggs, typically not more than a week," the post read.

For those wondering what the point of these insects is, then, the AgCenter affirms the flies are important nutrient recyclers and a source of food for animals such as birds, lizards, and predatory insects, so don't be too trigger-happy with your pesticide.

To keep crane flies from entering your home or other spaces you'd prefer to keep bug-free, the AgCenter recommends turning off lights and checking any possible points of entry such as loose-fitting doors or open windows.