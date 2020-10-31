Disney World officially cuts more than 11,300 employees

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida - Walt Disney World, continuing to reel from the punishing financial blow dealt by the COVID pandemic, officially filed paper work with the state of Florida on Thursday to lay off 11,350 of its union employees at the end of the year, ABC News affiliate WFTV reported Friday.

According to theme park officials, the impacted part-time employees are part of the 28,000 total layoffs that have been split between its Florida and California locations, these reductions were announced last month.

Most of those workers, a whooping total of 10,903, are employed within the Walt Disney World theme parks. The remaining hold positions at other Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. locations.

The company also filed paperwork to lay off 52 union and non-union employees of the Magic Kingdom on Thursday.

A Walt Disney World spokesperson said the layoffs were decided and notices filed as part of an ongoing process. WFTV reports.

Earlier this week, The Actors' Equity Association, which is the national labor union representing professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, released a statement discussing the news that 720 out of its 780 members at Walt Disney World lost their jobs.

By the end of the summer of 2020, the Walt Disney Co. had lost nearly $5 billion due to the COVID-induced shuttering of its theme parks.