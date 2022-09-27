82°
Disney closing Florida theme parks for Hurricane Ian

Tuesday, September 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

Disney announced Tuesday it will be closing theme parks around Florida for at least two days ahead of Hurricane Ian. 

According to Disney's website, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. 

Universal and Seaworld will be closed until Thursday as well. 

