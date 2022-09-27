82°
Latest Weather Blog
Disney closing Florida theme parks for Hurricane Ian
Disney announced Tuesday it will be closing theme parks around Florida for at least two days ahead of Hurricane Ian.
According to Disney's website, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Trending News
Universal and Seaworld will be closed until Thursday as well.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested on attempted murder charges; allegedly shot niece from outside home
-
Family of Allie Rice start 'Live Like Allie' campaign as case is...
-
More development approved along Burbank corridor despite flooding concerns
-
Baker bus driver placed on leave claims school system withheld stipend from...
-
Secretary of State 'researching' voter registration activities at East Baton Rouge field...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan
-
Saints vs Bucs postgame report