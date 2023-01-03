Disgraced sheriff's deputy sentenced to 100 years in high-profile sex crimes case

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A former Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy was sentenced to 100 years in prison for a multitude of high-profile sex crimes during a hearing Tuesday, years after WBRZ broke the story of his being arrested in a case that reportedly has numerous juvenile victims.

Dennis Perkins was arrested in 2019 for various sex crimes and faced a combined 150 counts of sex crimes with his wife Cynthia. Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape, two counts of sexual battery of a child, one count of video voyeurism, two counts of production of child porn of children under the age of 13, and one count of the mingling of harmful substances.

The plea agreement means prosecutors and the defendant will forgo the trial, guaranteeing that Perkins' young victims will not have to testify about what they went through.

"Not just for the victims but for the jurors who had to watch it, it would have been very disturbing," prosecutors said outside the court after Perkins' sentencing. "That's why we're so happy that we were able to achieve what we did today without having to go through that."

All sentences are to be served concurrently, except the sentence for video voyeurism, which will be served consecutively. Perkins is also required to register as a sex offender for life.

"No one has to worry about Dennis Perkins hurting anyone ever again," one prosecutor added. "The victims were consulted and were all OK with this."

In front of a judge Tuesday, Perkins claimed he was sorry and said that God had forgiven him, adding that he hoped the victims' families would forgive him as well.

His wife, Cynthia Perkins, took a plea agreement in 2022. The pair split after their arrests in 2019, and the court allowed their cases to be prosecuted separately. Cynthia's agreement, which sentenced her to 41 years for her role in the disturbing crimes, would have required she testified against her estranged husband if his case had gone to trial.