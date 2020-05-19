Different hazards require different insurance coverage

With the many and significant threats to property posed by a tropical cyclone, call your insurance company or agent now, before the season. Ask for an insurance check-up to make sure you have enough homeowners insurance to repair or even replace your home. Don’t forget coverage for your car or boat.

Aside from surge, tide and wind impacts, widespread heavy rainfall associated with tropical cyclones may produce amounts in excess of 6 inches. This can even occur well inland and away from where the storm made landfall. Even after the storm has passed, water runoff can bulge rivers and streams elevating the flood threat days later. No matter the strength of the storm, torrential rain is a threat in every tropical cyclone. Specific amounts depend on a cyclone’s speed and size as well as the geography and geology of the area being affected. Slower, larger storms tend to generate more rainfall. One of the most pronounced examples of inland flooding came in 2018 with Hurricane Harvey. The slow-moving storm dumped more than 30 inches of rain in nearby Houston, TX. The storm killed 89 people altogether and caused $125 billion in damage.

It is VERY IMPORTANT to remember that standard homeowners insurance DOES NOT cover flooding. Whether you’re a homeowner or renter, you’ll need a separate policy for it, and it’s available through your company, agent or the National Flood Insurance Program at www.floodsmart.gov. Additionally, the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes has assembled a detailed information packet. Make that call now as flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period.

Finally, prepare your home and vehicles accordingly. In order to be eligible for your insurance, your property must meet pre-storm specifications to ensure coverage.

